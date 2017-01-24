Two fisherman drown in Sandy Creek pond

Two fisherman drown in Sandy Creek pond

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Two fishermen from Baldwinsville drowned on Monday morning after they fell through the ice on North Sandy Pond, just a couple of miles south of the Jefferson County line, the Oswego County Sheriff's Department said. The two men - Arthur A. Connors, 64, of 7096 East Sorrell Hill Road, and Mark J. Pienkowski, 62, of 1556 Gunbarrel Road - were about a quarter mile north from the south shore when the ice gave away about 11:30 a.m., investigators said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baldwinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nick Case a.k.a. Decoy (Nov '06) Jan 25 Growup 8
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
Scumbags getting a free ride :/ (Aug '12) Dec '16 Fuctards 3
Kristin Fillmore gives drugs to minors Nov '16 Nomdeplumme 6
News The Trammps to headline 'Discofest' concert at ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Roc Maven 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Local Dogging Sites (May '14) Feb '16 pottersfun 6
See all Baldwinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baldwinsville Forum Now

Baldwinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baldwinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Baldwinsville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,164 • Total comments across all topics: 278,394,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC