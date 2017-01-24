Two fisherman drown in Sandy Creek pond

Two fishermen from Baldwinsville drowned on Monday morning after they fell through the ice on North Sandy Pond, just a couple of miles south of the Jefferson County line, the Oswego County Sheriff's Department said. The two men - Arthur A. Connors, 64, of 7096 East Sorrell Hill Road, and Mark J. Pienkowski, 62, of 1556 Gunbarrel Road - were about a quarter mile north from the south shore when the ice gave away about 11:30 a.m., investigators said.

