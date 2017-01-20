Plunge, Restaurant Competition, and a...

Plunge, Restaurant Competition, and a Pub Crawl Highlight Baldwinsville's 'Big Chill' Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Your News Now

It won't be as chilly as usual, but it's still going to be a "big" weekend in Baldwinsville. The 10th annual "Big Chill" event will take place Saturday with a river plunge, restaurant competition, and a pub crawl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baldwinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
Scumbags getting a free ride :/ (Aug '12) Dec '16 Fuctards 3
tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker Dec '16 Jerk Off 3
Kristin Fillmore gives drugs to minors Nov '16 Nomdeplumme 6
News The Trammps to headline 'Discofest' concert at ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Roc Maven 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Local Dogging Sites (May '14) Feb '16 pottersfun 6
See all Baldwinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baldwinsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Onondaga County was issued at January 23 at 7:23PM EST

Baldwinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baldwinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Baldwinsville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,603 • Total comments across all topics: 278,195,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC