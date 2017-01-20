Plunge, Restaurant Competition, and a Pub Crawl Highlight Baldwinsville's 'Big Chill' Weekend
It won't be as chilly as usual, but it's still going to be a "big" weekend in Baldwinsville. The 10th annual "Big Chill" event will take place Saturday with a river plunge, restaurant competition, and a pub crawl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baldwinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|Scumbags getting a free ride :/ (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Fuctards
|3
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Dec '16
|Jerk Off
|3
|Kristin Fillmore gives drugs to minors
|Nov '16
|Nomdeplumme
|6
|The Trammps to headline 'Discofest' concert at ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Roc Maven
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Local Dogging Sites (May '14)
|Feb '16
|pottersfun
|6
Find what you want!
Search Baldwinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC