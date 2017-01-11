In Baldwinsville, Muddy Waters is out and Mangia Italian Grill is in

The southern-influenced menu at Muddy Waters Kitchen and Bar is giving way this month to a new concept and name: It's becoming Mangia Italian Grill. The restaurant at 2 Oswego St., beneath Sammy Malone's and overlooking the Seneca River, will close Sunday, Jan. 8 and reopen with its new name and menu on Jan. 13, according to owner Tom Taylor.

