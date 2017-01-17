Cops: Cicero man charged with raping ...

Cops: Cicero man charged with raping 13-year-old girl was family friend

Wednesday Jan 11

A Cicero man is accused of raping a child several times in recent months, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office said. Paul A. Meeks Jr., 22, of MacArthur Boulevard, Bridgeport, was charged Tuesday night with first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sex act and endangering the welfare of a child.

