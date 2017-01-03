Company news: National Tractor Trailer School announces new graduates

Daniel Spossey , 23, of Syracuse, works for McLane-Northeast; Michael Krawiec , 24, of Baldwinsville, works for Page Transportation; Reginald Cosby , 36, of Syracuse, works for H.O. Wolding; Cailin Downey , 22, of Manlius, works for Transport America; and Stephen Hamilton , 43, of Liverpool, works for McLane Northeast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.