B'ville man, accused of murdering Canadian girlfriend in motel, is found competent

Monday Jan 30 Read more: The Post-Standard

A Baldwinsville man accused of murdering his off-and-on girlfriend by hitting her with a brick and strangling her inside a Syracuse motel room has been found competent to stand trial -- for now. David Schmidinger, 38, of 8653 Braewood Drive, was indicted last week on a second-degree murder charge in the Dec. 22 murder of Michelle Paterson, 44, of Brampton, Ontario.

