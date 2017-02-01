B'ville dad guilty of shaking baby's ...

B'ville dad guilty of shaking baby's head so hard it caused brain bleeding

Tuesday Jan 24

A Baldwinsville man accused of violently shaking his 3-month-old son was found guilty Monday of reckless assault of a child. Markese Smalls, 30, brought his injured son to a local hospital after the Feb. 22, 2016 assault.

