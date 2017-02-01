B'ville dad guilty of shaking baby's head so hard it caused brain bleeding
A Baldwinsville man accused of violently shaking his 3-month-old son was found guilty Monday of reckless assault of a child. Markese Smalls, 30, brought his injured son to a local hospital after the Feb. 22, 2016 assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baldwinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15)
|Wed
|Phart of Gold
|2
|Nick Case a.k.a. Decoy (Nov '06)
|Jan 25
|Growup
|8
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|Scumbags getting a free ride :/ (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Fuctards
|3
|Kristin Fillmore gives drugs to minors
|Nov '16
|Nomdeplumme
|6
|The Trammps to headline 'Discofest' concert at ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Roc Maven
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baldwinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC