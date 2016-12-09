Upstate New York veterans in Hawaii for Pearl Harbor anniversary

A pair of World War II veterans who served in Hawaii at the time of the Pearl Harbor attacks on Dec. 7, 1941, are back on the islands this week to mark the attack's 75th anniversary. Syracuse resident Edward W. Stone, 93, and Baldwinsville resident Lawrence C. Parry, 96, are among the veterans that have made the trip to Hawaii for the anniversary.

