'Sexy Santa' from Syracuse struts his stuff on Kelly Ripa's runway
The local fitness enthusiast appeared on "LIVE with Kelly" on Dec. 14, flashing his muscular arms as a super-strong St. Nick. Ripa and guest co-host Richard Curtis introduced seven people dressed in their best holiday get-ups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baldwinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Scumbags getting a free ride :/ (Aug '12)
|Dec 22
|Fuctards
|3
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Dec 17
|Jerk Off
|3
|Kristin Fillmore gives drugs to minors
|Nov '16
|Nomdeplumme
|6
|The Trammps to headline 'Discofest' concert at ...
|Jul '16
|Roc Maven
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Local Dogging Sites (May '14)
|Feb '16
|pottersfun
|6
Find what you want!
Search Baldwinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC