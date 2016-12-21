Police: Man calls 911, admits to kill...

Police: Man calls 911, admits to killing girlfriend in Syracuse hotel

Thursday Dec 22

A man called 911 Thursday morning, told the dispatcher he killed his girlfriend in a Syracuse hotel and waited on the line until officers arrived and arrested him. Syracuse police said patrol officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to the 2200 block of Erie Boulevard East after David Schmidinger called 911 and told a dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend.

