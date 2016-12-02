Phyllis M. Riley
Massena: Phyllis M. Riley, 80, formerly of East Ave. passed away Thursday Dec. 1, 2016 at the St. Regis Nursing Home surrounded by her loving children. Friends and family may be received on Sunday Dec. 4, 2016 from 4:00 P.M. to until the time of services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baldwinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|20 hr
|Good fella
|32
|Scumbags getting a free ride :/ (Aug '12)
|Thu
|Fuctards
|3
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Dec 17
|Jerk Off
|3
|Kristin Fillmore gives drugs to minors
|Nov '16
|Nomdeplumme
|6
|The Trammps to headline 'Discofest' concert at ...
|Jul '16
|Roc Maven
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Local Dogging Sites (May '14)
|Feb '16
|pottersfun
|6
Find what you want!
Search Baldwinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC