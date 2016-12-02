Massena: Phyllis M. Riley, 80, formerly of East Ave. passed away Thursday Dec. 1, 2016 at the St. Regis Nursing Home surrounded by her loving children. Friends and family may be received on Sunday Dec. 4, 2016 from 4:00 P.M. to until the time of services.

