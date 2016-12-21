Pair of Central New York veterans ret...

Pair of Central New York veterans return to Pearl Harbor 75 years after Japanese attack

Tuesday Dec 6

About 100 survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor returned to Hawaii this week to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the day that will live in infamy. Two of those survivors are from Central New York.

Baldwinsville, NY

