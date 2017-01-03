Paige's Butterfly Run raises $232,000 for Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital

Paige's Butterfly Run raised $232,000 in 2016 for pediatric cancer research and patient programs at the Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital. Paige's Butterfly Run was created in honor of Paige Yeomans Arnold who was a first-grader at Palmer Elementary in Baldwinsville when she was diagnosed with leukemia in 1993.

