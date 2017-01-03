Paige's Butterfly Run raises $232,000...

Paige's Butterfly Run raises $232,000 for Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: The Post-Standard

Paige's Butterfly Run raised $232,000 in 2016 for pediatric cancer research and patient programs at the Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital. Paige's Butterfly Run was created in honor of Paige Yeomans Arnold who was a first-grader at Palmer Elementary in Baldwinsville when she was diagnosed with leukemia in 1993.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baldwinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
Scumbags getting a free ride :/ (Aug '12) Dec 22 Fuctards 3
tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker Dec 17 Jerk Off 3
Kristin Fillmore gives drugs to minors Nov '16 Nomdeplumme 6
News The Trammps to headline 'Discofest' concert at ... Jul '16 Roc Maven 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Local Dogging Sites (May '14) Feb '16 pottersfun 6
See all Baldwinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baldwinsville Forum Now

Baldwinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baldwinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Baldwinsville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,578 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,149

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC