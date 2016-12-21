Newest Syracuse police recruits more ...

Newest Syracuse police recruits more diverse than current department

Monday Dec 5 Read more: The Post-Standard

A new batch of police recruits is more diverse than the current demographics of the Syracuse Police Department, according to the department's annual report. The 34 new recruits were sworn-in Monday during a ceremony at the Public Service Leadership Academy at Fowler High School.

