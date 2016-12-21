Man critically injured, animals die after Elbridge fire
Jordan and Baldwinsville firefighters rushed to 980 Schaap Road at 11:34 a.m. after a caller spotted flames coming from the back of the home. When firefighters arrived, flames were engulfing the back two rooms of the home, said Jordan Fire Chief Douglas Milton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baldwinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|20 hr
|Good fella
|32
|Scumbags getting a free ride :/ (Aug '12)
|Thu
|Fuctards
|3
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Dec 17
|Jerk Off
|3
|Kristin Fillmore gives drugs to minors
|Nov '16
|Nomdeplumme
|6
|The Trammps to headline 'Discofest' concert at ...
|Jul '16
|Roc Maven
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Local Dogging Sites (May '14)
|Feb '16
|pottersfun
|6
Find what you want!
Search Baldwinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC