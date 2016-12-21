Family safe after Oswego County house...

Family safe after Oswego County house fire, dogs perish

Friday Dec 9

At 12:09 p.m. Enterprise firefighters responded to a fire at ranch style house at 174 State St. in the village of Phoenix. Firefighters from Caughdenoy, Cody, Pennellville, Volney, Moyers Corners, Liverpool, Baldwinsville, and Belgium Cold Springs were called in to help.

