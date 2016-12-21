Family safe after Oswego County house fire, dogs perish
At 12:09 p.m. Enterprise firefighters responded to a fire at ranch style house at 174 State St. in the village of Phoenix. Firefighters from Caughdenoy, Cody, Pennellville, Volney, Moyers Corners, Liverpool, Baldwinsville, and Belgium Cold Springs were called in to help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baldwinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Good fella
|32
|Scumbags getting a free ride :/ (Aug '12)
|Dec 22
|Fuctards
|3
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Dec 17
|Jerk Off
|3
|Kristin Fillmore gives drugs to minors
|Nov '16
|Nomdeplumme
|6
|The Trammps to headline 'Discofest' concert at ...
|Jul '16
|Roc Maven
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Local Dogging Sites (May '14)
|Feb '16
|pottersfun
|6
Find what you want!
Search Baldwinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC