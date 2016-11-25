Motorists charged with DWI

Motorists charged with DWI

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Nov 24 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Ryan C. Dunn, 24, Fort Drum, was charged by state police at 6:12 a.m. Friday at South Main and Hubbard streets in West Carthage. Police said Mr. Dunn was found sleeping behind the wheel of his car while parked in the middle of the roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baldwinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) 20 hr Good fella 32
Scumbags getting a free ride :/ (Aug '12) Thu Fuctards 3
tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker Dec 17 Jerk Off 3
Kristin Fillmore gives drugs to minors Nov '16 Nomdeplumme 6
News The Trammps to headline 'Discofest' concert at ... Jul '16 Roc Maven 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Local Dogging Sites (May '14) Feb '16 pottersfun 6
See all Baldwinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baldwinsville Forum Now

Baldwinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baldwinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Baldwinsville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,095 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,973

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC