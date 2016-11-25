Motorists charged with DWI
Ryan C. Dunn, 24, Fort Drum, was charged by state police at 6:12 a.m. Friday at South Main and Hubbard streets in West Carthage. Police said Mr. Dunn was found sleeping behind the wheel of his car while parked in the middle of the roadway.
