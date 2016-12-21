Baldwinsville Parade of Lights draws nearly 30 rescue agencies and large crowd
Fire and rescue agencies from 29 agencies came together to be part of the third annual Baldwinsville Parade of Lights Saturday night. Over 50 vehicles from agencies as far as Rochester, Hannibal and Tully came out to support the young tradition in the village, tripling in size in just three years.
