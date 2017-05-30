Was supreme court tricked twice?

Was supreme court tricked twice?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: OttawaHerald.com

Now, remember back a decade or a little more, when the Legislature passed a school finance plan under orders of the Kansas Supreme Court to adequately finance high-quality education for the children in the state's public schools? Now, remember back a decade or a little more, when the Legislature passed a school finance plan under orders of the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baldwin City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Para-educator convicted of sexually abusing a s... Apr '17 Concerned citizen 1
Franklin County District Court Feb '17 scammedbad 1
Seclected email recipients Feb '17 billjacklin 1
Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16) Jan '17 badbadscam 5
Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16) Jul '16 Smokewater 2
stephanie cooper (Jun '12) Jun '16 Brian 2
Help please???? (Feb '16) Apr '16 Seaberg52 2
See all Baldwin City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baldwin City Forum Now

Baldwin City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baldwin City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Baldwin City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,613 • Total comments across all topics: 281,500,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC