Senate rejects plan to roll back Brownback tax policy

Wednesday May 10

Senators voted down a bill Wednesday that would have rolled back much of Gov. Sam Brownback's signature tax policy, leaving lawmakers still searching for a way to close the state's budget shortfall. Senators who voted against the bill expressed reservations about advancing a package of tax increases before lawmakers decide how much spending on schools should be increased to respond to a Kansas Supreme Court decision that ruled funding is inadequate.

