House eyes potential afternoon vote o...

House eyes potential afternoon vote on bill to resolve $900 million deficit

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Capital-Journal

Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Assaria, Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City, and Rep. Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, talk about the proposed tax plans Wednesday morning at the Statehouse. House leaders said they were not necessarily seeking assurance of a veto-proof majority, but at least a simple majority, before proceeding with the floor vote on Senate Bill 30. "We will make the final decision after we get the feedback from the caucus," House Majority Leader Don Hineman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baldwin City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Para-educator convicted of sexually abusing a s... Apr 20 Concerned citizen 1
Franklin County District Court Feb '17 scammedbad 1
Seclected email recipients Feb '17 billjacklin 1
Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16) Jan '17 badbadscam 5
Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16) Jul '16 Smokewater 2
stephanie cooper (Jun '12) Jun '16 Brian 2
Help please???? (Feb '16) Apr '16 Seaberg52 2
See all Baldwin City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baldwin City Forum Now

Baldwin City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baldwin City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Baldwin City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,936,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC