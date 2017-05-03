House eyes potential afternoon vote on bill to resolve $900 million deficit

Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Assaria, Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City, and Rep. Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, talk about the proposed tax plans Wednesday morning at the Statehouse. House leaders said they were not necessarily seeking assurance of a veto-proof majority, but at least a simple majority, before proceeding with the floor vote on Senate Bill 30. "We will make the final decision after we get the feedback from the caucus," House Majority Leader Don Hineman said.

