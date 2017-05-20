50 Reasons: Plenty to explore within ...

50 Reasons: Plenty to explore within 3-hour drive of Topeka

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: The Capital-Journal

S.P. Dinsmoor's Garden of Eden in Lucas In the mood for a day trip but not sure which direction you want to go or what you want to see? Here are 50 sites and events within a three-hour drive of Topeka that might be just what you're looking for. And just for fun, we've listed some "other places to stop" along the way to your destination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baldwin City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Para-educator convicted of sexually abusing a s... Apr '17 Concerned citizen 1
Franklin County District Court Feb '17 scammedbad 1
Seclected email recipients Feb '17 billjacklin 1
Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16) Jan '17 badbadscam 5
Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16) Jul '16 Smokewater 2
stephanie cooper (Jun '12) Jun '16 Brian 2
Help please???? (Feb '16) Apr '16 Seaberg52 2
See all Baldwin City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baldwin City Forum Now

Baldwin City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baldwin City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

Baldwin City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC