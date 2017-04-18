Kansas senators debating flat tax pro...

Kansas senators debating flat tax proposal

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

SB 214 would create a single, uniform tax bracket of 4.6 percent. The state now has income tax brackets of 2.7 percent and 4.6 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baldwin City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Para-educator convicted of sexually abusing a s... Thu Concerned citizen 1
Franklin County District Court Feb '17 scammedbad 1
Seclected email recipients Feb '17 billjacklin 1
Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16) Jan '17 badbadscam 5
Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16) Jul '16 Smokewater 2
stephanie cooper (Jun '12) Jun '16 Brian 2
Help please???? (Feb '16) Apr '16 Seaberg52 2
See all Baldwin City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baldwin City Forum Now

Baldwin City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baldwin City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Baldwin City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,471,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC