Kansas lawmakers negotiate with governor over tax proposals

Kansas state Sen. Tom Holland, left, D-Baldwin City, listens as Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, right, R-Overland Park, makes a point during a Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee meeting, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The committee has approved a bill that would move Kansas to a "flat" income tax with a single rate of 4.6 percent for all filers.

