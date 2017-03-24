Senators assessing idea of elections ...

Senators assessing idea of elections for county appraisers in Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Capital-Journal

A Senate committee dropped into the legislative hopper a bill requiring election of the people now appointed by county commissions to appraise property for tax purposes. The proposal by Sen. Larry Alley, R-Winfield, would place county or district appraisers on ballots starting with the general election in November 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baldwin City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Franklin County District Court Feb '17 scammedbad 1
Seclected email recipients Feb '17 billjacklin 1
Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16) Jan '17 badbadscam 5
Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16) Jul '16 Smokewater 2
stephanie cooper (Jun '12) Jun '16 Brian 2
Help please???? (Feb '16) Apr '16 Seaberg52 2
News STAR bonds reform package advances in the Senate (Mar '16) Mar '16 Elise Gingerich 1
See all Baldwin City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baldwin City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Douglas County was issued at April 04 at 4:13PM CDT

Baldwin City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baldwin City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Baldwin City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,225 • Total comments across all topics: 280,057,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC