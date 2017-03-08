Senate rejects Brownbacka s tax plan

Tuesday Mar 7

Gov. Sam Brownback's attempt to raise cigarette and alcohol taxes to help the state's finances failed in the Kansas Senate on Tuesday after Republican leaders admitted they didn't think the plan had much support to begin with. After almost voting down the entire bill piece by piece, lawmakers ended the debate by effectively killing the bill on a 37-to-1 vote.

