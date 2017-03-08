Senate rejects Brownbacka s tax plan
Gov. Sam Brownback's attempt to raise cigarette and alcohol taxes to help the state's finances failed in the Kansas Senate on Tuesday after Republican leaders admitted they didn't think the plan had much support to begin with. After almost voting down the entire bill piece by piece, lawmakers ended the debate by effectively killing the bill on a 37-to-1 vote.
Baldwin City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Franklin County District Court
|Feb 12
|scammedbad
|1
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb 11
|billjacklin
|1
|Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|badbadscam
|5
|Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
|stephanie cooper (Jun '12)
|Jun '16
|Brian
|2
|Help please???? (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Seaberg52
|2
|STAR bonds reform package advances in the Senate (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
