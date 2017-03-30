Senate embraces open-records change in missing person cases
Sen. Tom Holland, a Baldwin City Democrat serving a district that includes Linwood, said Harold and Alberta Leach met unflinching opposition from law enforcement agencies as they sought more detailed information about the pending investigation. The Senate approved legislation revising the state's open records law Thursday.
Baldwin City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Franklin County District Court
|Feb '17
|scammedbad
|1
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb '17
|billjacklin
|1
|Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|badbadscam
|5
|Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
|stephanie cooper (Jun '12)
|Jun '16
|Brian
|2
|Help please???? (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Seaberg52
|2
|STAR bonds reform package advances in the Senate (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
