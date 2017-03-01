Para-educator convicted of sexually a...

Para-educator convicted of sexually abusing a student

A former para-educator for the Lawrence school district has been convicted of sexually abusing one of her students. A Douglas County jury on Friday found 34-year-old Teri Lynn Johnson, of Baldwin City, guilty of unlawful sexual relations, sexual exploitation of a child and promoting obscenity to minors.

