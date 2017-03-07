Kansas Senate debates, scuttles Brownback tax plan
Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, left, speaks with Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City, prior to the Senate debating the Governor's tax bill Tuesday afternoon. In this file photo, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback speaks at the Kansas Chamber annual dinner Tuesday night, Feb. 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baldwin City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Franklin County District Court
|Feb 12
|scammedbad
|1
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb 11
|billjacklin
|1
|Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|badbadscam
|5
|Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
|stephanie cooper (Jun '12)
|Jun '16
|Brian
|2
|Help please???? (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Seaberg52
|2
|STAR bonds reform package advances in the Senate (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baldwin City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC