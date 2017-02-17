USD 489 hires principal for Roosevelt Elementary
The Hays USD 489 school district's search for a new principal at Roosevelt Elementary School was finalized Monday night with the hiring Hutchinson High School Assistant Principal Paula Rice.
Baldwin City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Franklin County District Court
|Feb 12
|scammedbad
|1
|Seclected email recipients
|Feb 11
|billjacklin
|1
|Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16)
|Jan 30
|badbadscam
|5
|Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
|stephanie cooper (Jun '12)
|Jun '16
|Brian
|2
|Help please???? (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Seaberg52
|2
|STAR bonds reform package advances in the Senate (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
