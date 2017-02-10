Tuttle Creek State Park receives Blue...

Tuttle Creek State Park receives BlueChip award

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

Tuttle Creek State Park was named as one of the recipients of the BlueChip award, which is a $2,500 grant awarded by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and the Kansas Recreation and Park Association. Tuttle Creek is one of five entities that was recognized at a recent luncheon in Manhattan.

