Senate budget, tax debate axed after votes melt away

The chair normally reserved for Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, sits empty Thursday morning after GOP leaders called off a debate over budgets cuts and tax increases because of a lack of votes to pass the bills. Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City speaks with Sen. Molly Baumgardner, R-Louisburg, in the halls of the statehouse Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.