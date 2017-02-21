Douglas County Identifies 18-year-old Missing in Lake
The Douglas County Sheriff's office says the 18-year-old last seen Saturday evening before the boat he was on capsized in a county lake was Cameron Kirchner of Gardner. Kirchner and a friend were on a boat the turned over on the Douglas County State Fishing Lake near Baldwin City Saturday.
