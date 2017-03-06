County records first fatality wreck

County records first fatality wreck

Monday Feb 20

A single vehicle wreck Saturday morning in the 4700 block of Ohio Road claimed the life of a 61-year-old Baldwin City woman, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said.

