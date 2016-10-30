Washburn's Lincoln Hall provides comf...

Washburn's Lincoln Hall provides comfortable yet modern amenities of home

Oct 30, 2016 Read more: The Capital-Journal

Lincoln Hall, Washburn University's newest residence hall, provides another full-service cafeteria and dining facility in addition to Memorial Union. The $34 million building was funded by a combination of bonds, private donations, university funds and a contract with a private food service.

