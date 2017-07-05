Sheriffa s investigate July 4 homicid...

Sheriffa s investigate July 4 homicide at Bakersfield marijuana collective

Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

The Kern County Sheriff's Department is investigating an early Fourth of July morning shooting death of a man at a Union Avenue marijuana collective parking lot in Bakersfield. Deputies said a man was found shot to death inside a Dodge Charger parked in the lot of the Mars Marijuana Collaborative, 2545 Union Ave., and a woman was found in the car suffering from gunshot wounds to her body.

