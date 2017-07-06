Sheriff uncovers chop shop in Bakersf...

Sheriff uncovers chop shop in Bakersfield

Thursday Jul 6

Deputies were callsed to the 4200 block of Cottonwood Road to investigate a stolen big-rig truck. During the investigation, deputies said they discovered another three stolen vehicles, including one equipped with a welder.

