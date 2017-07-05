Poor Patient Care at Many Nursing Hom...

Poor Patient Care at Many Nursing Homes Despite Stricter Oversight

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

Cheryl Powers fixing the hair of her mother, Elaine Fisher, at the Rehabilitation Center of Bakersfield in Bakersfield, Calif., where Ms. Fosher moved after problems at a previous home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any horny milfs? 14 hr tellinitlikeitis 4
sexting (Nov '14) 21 hr Suckingqueen69 12
charla britt is a prostatute from union ave Tue Susanne 5
drugs (Jan '16) Jul 3 Youwishuwas4sure 2
Bakersfield SugarDaddy ? Jul 3 Love242 1
any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14) Jul 3 Love242 42
F me (Sep '16) Jun 30 Girl 12
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Kern County was issued at July 06 at 1:52PM PDT

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,564 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC