LIVE: Bakersfield's July 4th Celebration

"The July Fourth Community Celebration returns to the Park at River Walk, featuring a free fireworks show and live entertainment at the Spectrum Amphitheatre. The event will get started at 6:00 PM, with music by Foster Campbell & Friends starting at 7:00 PM, and the fireworks scheduled for 9:15 PM.

