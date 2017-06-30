KHSD to hold forum on boundary changes
The Kern High School District will look to the community as it considers boundary changes that could impact thousands of students in Northwest Bakersfield. On Thursday, the district will hold its first forum to discuss redrawing boundary lines that could impact Centennial, Frontier, Liberty, North and Shafter high schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any horny milfs?
|23 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|4
|sexting (Nov '14)
|Wed
|Suckingqueen69
|12
|charla britt is a prostatute from union ave
|Tue
|Susanne
|5
|drugs (Jan '16)
|Jul 3
|Youwishuwas4sure
|2
|Bakersfield SugarDaddy ?
|Jul 3
|Love242
|1
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Jul 3
|Love242
|42
|F me (Sep '16)
|Jun 30
|Girl
|12
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC