Kern County's Most Wanted: Carl Fite

Saturday Jul 1

The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for Carl Fite, a known East Bakersfield gang member who is accused of shooting a woman after robbing her. BPD says Fite and another man robbed the woman on May 13th before Fite shot her several times in the torso.

