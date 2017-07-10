Kern County's Most Wanted: Carl Fite
The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for Carl Fite, a known East Bakersfield gang member who is accused of shooting a woman after robbing her. BPD says Fite and another man robbed the woman on May 13th before Fite shot her several times in the torso.
