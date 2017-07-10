House Of Representatives Unanimously Votes To Name Bakersfield Post Office After Merle Haggard
In a rare moment of bipartisan agreement, the U.S. House of Representatives voted unanimously to rename a post office in Merle Haggard's hometown of Bakersfield after the late legend of country of country music. "You can take a look back on American history," said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who represents Bakersfield, in a speech on the House floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any horny milfs?
|Tue
|Xgirl
|5
|F me (Sep '16)
|Tue
|tellinitlikeitis
|17
|Maggie Armendariz
|Mon
|Bougie
|1
|Looking for female
|Jul 8
|Just A Warning
|2
|sexting (Nov '14)
|Jul 7
|Reks
|13
|charla britt is a prostatute from union ave
|Jul 4
|Susanne
|5
|drugs (Jan '16)
|Jul 3
|Youwishuwas4sure
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC