Eat, drink and hangout defines Millen...

Eat, drink and hangout defines Millennial-themed Hilton hotels

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

If you're reading Hilton's take on what Millenials want it's pretty simple: eat, drink and make it cheap. Tru Hotels is the newest brand by the Hilton Hotel chain and these Millennial-themed hotels will offer something a bit different compared to your traditional hotels like a Hilton Garden Inn or a Fairfield Inn by Marriott.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sexting (Nov '14) 4 hr Reks 13
any horny milfs? Thu tellinitlikeitis 4
charla britt is a prostatute from union ave Tue Susanne 5
drugs (Jan '16) Jul 3 Youwishuwas4sure 2
Bakersfield SugarDaddy ? Jul 3 Love242 1
any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14) Jul 3 Love242 42
F me (Sep '16) Jun 30 Girl 12
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,531 • Total comments across all topics: 282,297,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC