Drum and bugle competition headed to BC, July 14
Bakersfield College Golden Empire Drum and Bugle Corps presents the third annual "Resound" Drum & Bugle Corps International contest on July 14 at Memorial Stadium on the Bakersfield College campus. The competition will feature seven California-based corps.
