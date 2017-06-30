Drum and bugle competition headed to ...

Drum and bugle competition headed to BC, July 14

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

Bakersfield College Golden Empire Drum and Bugle Corps presents the third annual "Resound" Drum & Bugle Corps International contest on July 14 at Memorial Stadium on the Bakersfield College campus. The competition will feature seven California-based corps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
F me (Sep '16) Fri Girl 12
craco llc (Feb '15) Jun 23 Dennis Baxter 5
Mariscos Uruapan faithful +hot$ Jun 21 Arod 1
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Jun 19 Kelki 384
Writing Job Need Someone Who Can Write Articles. Jun 19 Kelki 2
charla britt is a prostatute from union ave Jun 18 Shady joe 4
looking for a female friend (Aug '13) Jun 16 Snoop Dogg 12
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,624 • Total comments across all topics: 282,168,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC