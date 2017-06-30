BPD: Missing Bakersfield man returns home safe
A man with a medical condition who went missing this week, returned home Thursday safe and unharmed, Bakersfield Police Department said. Police were concerned about 39-year-old Edward Padilla, whose medical condition prompted an alert by the police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drugs (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Youwishuwas4sure
|2
|Bakersfield SugarDaddy ?
|Mon
|Love242
|1
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Love242
|42
|F me (Sep '16)
|Jun 30
|Girl
|12
|craco llc (Feb '15)
|Jun 23
|Dennis Baxter
|5
|Mariscos Uruapan faithful +hot$
|Jun 21
|Arod
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Kelki
|384
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC