BPD: Missing Bakersfield man returns home safe

Saturday Jul 1 Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

A man with a medical condition who went missing this week, returned home Thursday safe and unharmed, Bakersfield Police Department said. Police were concerned about 39-year-old Edward Padilla, whose medical condition prompted an alert by the police.

