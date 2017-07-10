Black teenager says California police...

Black teenager says California police wrongly roughed her up

A black woman contends she was confronted by police at gunpoint, punched in the mouth and bitten by a police dog after she was mistaken for a much larger bald man suspected of threatening people with a machete. Tatyana Hargrove's account is contained in a video posted on Facebook Monday by the Bakersfield chapter of the NAACP, which contends that race played a role in the June 18 incident.

