Black teenager says California police wrongly roughed her up

A black woman contends she was confronted by police at gunpoint, punched in the mouth and bitten by a police dog after she was mistaken for a much larger bald man suspected of threatening people with a machete. Tatyana Hargrove's account is contained in a video posted on Facebook Monday by the Bakersfield chapter of the NAACP, which contends that race played a role in the June 18 incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.