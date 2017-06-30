5K run brings out competitors' inner ...

5K run brings out competitors' inner warrior

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Tehachapi News

Aiden Salazar, center, with his family, placed first in the 9 years and under division. This was his first time participating in the 5K run and he encouraged the family to participate with him on July 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any horny milfs? 19 hr tellinitlikeitis 4
sexting (Nov '14) Wed Suckingqueen69 12
charla britt is a prostatute from union ave Tue Susanne 5
drugs (Jan '16) Jul 3 Youwishuwas4sure 2
Bakersfield SugarDaddy ? Jul 3 Love242 1
any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14) Jul 3 Love242 42
F me (Sep '16) Jun 30 Girl 12
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Kern County was issued at July 06 at 7:41PM PDT

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,376 • Total comments across all topics: 282,288,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC