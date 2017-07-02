10 Photos We Love From Bakersfielda s...

10 Photos We Love From Bakersfielda s Weekend, June 30-July 2

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

Another weekend has passed - sort of. That's right this is a long weekend for many thanks to the Fourth of July, but that's not going to stop us from showcasing what we think are the best locally shot photos from the past weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any horny milfs? 2 hr Suckingqueen 3
sexting (Nov '14) 3 hr Suckingqueen69 12
charla britt is a prostatute from union ave Tue Susanne 5
drugs (Jan '16) Jul 3 Youwishuwas4sure 2
Bakersfield SugarDaddy ? Jul 3 Love242 1
any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14) Jul 3 Love242 42
F me (Sep '16) Jun 30 Girl 12
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,115 • Total comments across all topics: 282,265,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC