wine 2
Jim and Sally Arnold of Triassic Vineyards are proud of the Big Bang wine, which has won both gold and silver medals in America's top wine competitions for 2017. Bob and Patty Souza of Souza Family Vineyards hold up their award-winning wines produced from grapes grown in Cummings Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need some nsa fun
|9 hr
|Pdog
|1
|Anyone remember a guy called Deno from around a...
|Wed
|Max
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jun 10
|THANK YOU JESUS
|383
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Jun 10
|Chrislee23
|12
|Homeless (Nov '16)
|Jun 9
|Westernsky
|7
|Justin West
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|F me (Sep '16)
|Jun 5
|LoveBJ52
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC