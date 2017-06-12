wine 2

Jim and Sally Arnold of Triassic Vineyards are proud of the Big Bang wine, which has won both gold and silver medals in America's top wine competitions for 2017. Bob and Patty Souza of Souza Family Vineyards hold up their award-winning wines produced from grapes grown in Cummings Valley.

