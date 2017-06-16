When you should find prolonged fatigu...

When you should find prolonged fatigue worrying

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KERN-AM Bakersfield

Bakersfield Dr. Raj Patel addressed when you should become concerned about ongoing fatigue issues during his Friday segment on "The Richard Beene Show." Patel said that fatigue is a regular condition that affects millions of Americans, but it's a prolonged fatigue that raises concerns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for a female friend (Aug '13) 15 hr Snoop Dogg 12
charla britt is a prostatute from union ave Thu Rudy 3
Need some nsa fun Thu Pdog 1
Anyone remember a guy called Deno from around a... Jun 14 Max 1
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Jun 10 THANK YOU JESUS 383
Lets post hoz (Jun '15) Jun 10 Chrislee23 12
Homeless (Nov '16) Jun 9 Westernsky 7
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Kern County was issued at June 16 at 10:14PM PDT

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,772 • Total comments across all topics: 281,813,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC