When you should find prolonged fatigue worrying
Bakersfield Dr. Raj Patel addressed when you should become concerned about ongoing fatigue issues during his Friday segment on "The Richard Beene Show." Patel said that fatigue is a regular condition that affects millions of Americans, but it's a prolonged fatigue that raises concerns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KERN-AM Bakersfield.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a female friend (Aug '13)
|15 hr
|Snoop Dogg
|12
|charla britt is a prostatute from union ave
|Thu
|Rudy
|3
|Need some nsa fun
|Thu
|Pdog
|1
|Anyone remember a guy called Deno from around a...
|Jun 14
|Max
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jun 10
|THANK YOU JESUS
|383
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Jun 10
|Chrislee23
|12
|Homeless (Nov '16)
|Jun 9
|Westernsky
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC